Pope Leo XIV’s Alleged Support for Alianza Lima Sparks Buzz in Peru

Since Robert Francis Prevost was introduced as Pope Leo XIV, speculation about his personal interests has quickly emerged, including one topic particularly dear to many: football. According to TV Perú, the newly elected Pontiff is reportedly a declared fan of Alianza Lima, one of Peru’s most iconic football clubs.

This claim surprised many, as it had been widely assumed that Leo XIV might favor Juan Aurich, the team based in Chiclayo, where he served as bishop for over two decades. His close connection to the local community and the legacy he left there had fueled that belief. However, the Peruvian public broadcaster offered a different version, asserting that the Pope supports Alianza Lima, the capital’s powerhouse and archrival of Universitario de Deportes.

Just like his predecessor, Pope Francis—who famously supported San Lorenzo de Almagro—Leo XIV appears to share a love for the beautiful game. While the new Pope has yet to publicly confirm which team he follows, the mere possibility has stirred excitement among Peruvian fans.

There is no official statement on the matter, and realistically, it is unlikely that one will ever come. Still, the speculation alone is enough to ignite football passions in a country where club loyalties run deep.