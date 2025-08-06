Police Investigate Attempted Kidnapping of Vasco President Pedrinho

Rio de Janeiro’s Civil Police are investigating an alleged attempted kidnapping of Pedrinho, the current president of Brazilian club Vasco da Gama. According to CNN, the state’s Anti-Kidnapping Division (DAS) confirmed that it is acting on an anonymous tip and has begun formal procedures. No arrests have been made thus far.

Vasco released a statement confirming that the club is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation. “The specialized unit is following all established protocols, including those concerning the alleged target,” the Civil Police stated.

The news comes amid heightened tensions within the club. In July, Vasco supporter and influencer Krav Maroja accused senior club officials of physically assaulting him following the team’s draw against Independiente del Valle in the Copa Sudamericana. In a social media video, Maroja alleged that Marcelo Macedo—Vasco’s vice president of SAF relations—was directly involved, claiming that the attack was orchestrated by Pedrinho himself.

In response, Pedrinho denied the accusations during a press conference, stating that he had no prior knowledge of the incident or the individual. “I’ve never ordered and will never order anyone to be assaulted for criticizing me,” he said. “He made that claim in his video and will have to prove it. I also learned yesterday that he posted my home address online and called for me to be lynched.”

Pedrinho expressed concern over his family’s safety, citing the publication of his personal information as a serious risk. Authorities have not yet determined whether the alleged kidnapping attempt is connected to the earlier threats and accusations, but all angles remain under investigation.

The situation has added to the political instability surrounding Vasco da Gama, as sporting results and off-field controversies continue to escalate tensions within the club and its fanbase.