Pochettino: Chelsea asserted their dominance during the second half of the match against Burnley

Chelsea's head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, offered his post-match commentary following the 4-1 victory against Burnley:

"I am genuinely delighted. I believe our players have earned this victory. We didn't get what we deserved right from the beginning of the season. However, I think today we showcased an admirable performance. We did concede one goal, and breaking down Burnley's defensive structure was a challenging task. In the second half, we exhibited dominance and fully merited our triumph.

We are a youthful team with an abundance of fresh faces, which necessitates the reinforcement of both confidence and team cohesion. While we are performing well, there remains room for refinement, particularly in our finishing prowess. I am content with our progress; presently, we are fortifying our self-assurance, and the three consecutive victories in our last three matches carry substantial significance for our burgeoning team," articulated Mauricio Pochettino during the BBC broadcast.