Platense and Talleres Clash in Key Battle for Playoff Spots

Platense will host Talleres de Córdoba on Tuesday in a crucial match for playoff qualification, according to reports from TN. The match, part of Matchday 15 of the Liga Profesional, will kick off at 7:00 p.m. local time at the Ciudad de Vicente López Stadium.



Led by head coach Favio Leandro Orsi, Platense enters the contest with one win, one draw, and one loss in their last three games, currently sitting seventh in Zone B with 20 points from 14 matches. The Calamares have scored 11 goals and conceded nine, and a positive result would strengthen their position inside the top eight, crucial for advancing to the next round.



Talleres, meanwhile, comes into the fixture looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat against Vélez. Before that, La T had earned draws against River Plate and Belgrano and defeated Gimnasia, showcasing their competitive edge. Notably, Talleres has a strong recent record against Platense, with three wins and one draw in their last four meetings.



Tuesday’s clash will be pivotal for both sides. Platense must maintain momentum with another decisive match looming against Instituto, while Talleres seeks to stay in contention near the top of the standings.