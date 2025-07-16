Pioli urges Fiorentina to look up to Ronaldo and fires back at Allegri
The words of AC Milan head coach Massimiliano Allegri, claiming that Fiorentina are not contenders for a Champions League spot, have reached the Viola's manager Stefano Pioli, who delivered a clear response to his counterpart.
Details: The Fiorentina boss declared that his team intends to fight for the highest places, and in this pursuit, they should look up to one of his former protégés—Cristiano Ronaldo.
Quote: "It is an honor to work with Ronaldo. He is not just a champion. You can't even imagine what stands behind his figure. We managed the process together. He is an incredible professional, obsessed with the game and with scoring goals. He lives every day for the next match. That's the kind of determination we must embrace.
We have a fire inside us. I could have stayed where I was and been in the top 10 highest-paid coaches in the world. But if Fiorentina want to be at the top, we have to prove it. Allegri didn't include us among the Champions League contenders. I've already written that on our board," Pioli told Tuttomercatoweb.