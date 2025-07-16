Pioli urges Fiorentina to look up to Ronaldo and fires back at Allegri

The words of AC Milan head coach Massimiliano Allegri, claiming that Fiorentina are not contenders for a Champions League spot, have reached the Viola's manager Stefano Pioli, who delivered a clear response to his counterpart.

Details: The Fiorentina boss declared that his team intends to fight for the highest places, and in this pursuit, they should look up to one of his former protégés—Cristiano Ronaldo.