PHOTO. Sakkari burst into tears after losing to Sabalenka at the WTA Finals

Greek tennis player Maria Sakkari burst into tears after losing to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the WTA Finals match in Cancun, Mexico.

The meeting ended with a crushing victory for the best tennis player in the world with a score of 6:0, 6:1.

"I have no words. It seems obvious to me that I didn't feel my game, it was uncomfortable for me. It was a very bad day. I think I'm not the first and I won't be the last person to cry on the court. It's not pleasant. Nobody likes when he is humiliated on the court,” Sakkari said after the match.

Note that Sakaari ranks ninth in the world rankings.

Let us remind you that the final match of the WTA Final Tournament 2023 is scheduled for November 5. The current champion of the tournament is Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia. She did not qualify for the tournament this year.

According to bookmakers, Aryna Sabalenka is the main contender to win the tournament. If this happens, she is guaranteed to finish the year as the world leader.