RU RU NG NG
Main News Tennis news PHOTO. Sakkari burst into tears after losing to Sabalenka at the WTA Finals

PHOTO. Sakkari burst into tears after losing to Sabalenka at the WTA Finals

Tennis news 30 oct 2023, 05:51
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
PHOTO. Sakkari burst into tears after losing to Sabalenka at the Finals Photo: WTA Twitter

Greek tennis player Maria Sakkari burst into tears after losing to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the WTA Finals match in Cancun, Mexico.

The meeting ended with a crushing victory for the best tennis player in the world with a score of 6:0, 6:1.

"I have no words. It seems obvious to me that I didn't feel my game, it was uncomfortable for me. It was a very bad day. I think I'm not the first and I won't be the last person to cry on the court. It's not pleasant. Nobody likes when he is humiliated on the court,” Sakkari said after the match.

Note that Sakaari ranks ninth in the world rankings.

Let us remind you that the final match of the WTA Final Tournament 2023 is scheduled for November 5. The current champion of the tournament is Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia. She did not qualify for the tournament this year.

According to bookmakers, Aryna Sabalenka is the main contender to win the tournament. If this happens, she is guaranteed to finish the year as the world leader.

Popular news
Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night Football news Today, 05:00 Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night
Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:30 Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid
It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh Boxing News Today, 02:00 It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh
VIDEO: Giroud-Style. A midfielder became a goalkeeper in the 90th+ minute and saved a penalty Football news Today, 01:20 VIDEO: Giroud-Style. A midfielder became a goalkeeper in the 90th+ minute and saved a penalty
Ronaldo speaks out about Al-Nasr's hard-fought Saudi Cup win Football news Today, 00:40 Ronaldo speaks out about Al-Nasr's hard-fought Saudi Cup win
VIDEO: Sensational upset at the Paris Masters. Safiullin shocks the world 2nd racket Alcaraz Tennis news Yesterday, 18:22 VIDEO: Sensational upset at the Paris Masters. Safiullin shocks the world 2nd racket Alcaraz
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:29 Lyon coach spoke for the first time about the attack by Marseille fans Boxing News Today, 06:21 The Usyk-Fury fight will not take place in December. New deadlines announced Football news Today, 05:00 Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night Football news Today, 04:30 Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:00 FourFourTwo named the top 10 best right-backs in the world Football news Today, 03:30 Basel did not score a single goal in October. The team is heading for elimination Football news Today, 03:00 Eden Hazard talks about what he's doing after retiring Football news Today, 02:30 Ronaldinho recalled the advice he gave Messi at the start of his career Boxing News Today, 02:00 It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh Boxing News Today, 01:40 Video. «F**king illegal». Ngannou accuses Fury of employing a forbidden strike
Sport Predictions
Football Today TS Galaxy vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Cape Town Spurs vs Orlando Pirates: predictions and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today West Ham vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on the EFL Cup match on November 1, 2023 Football Today Saarbrücken vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Ipswich vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Chelsea vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023