Pereira Praises Arokodare’s Progress After Goal Against Chelsea

Wolves boss hails Nigerian striker’s growing influence and team’s fighting spirit despite Carabao Cup exit

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereira highlighted the growing impact of Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare following his performance and goal in the thrilling 4-3 Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea. Arokodare, a summer signing, netted his second goal for the club, calmly slotting past the keeper to reduce the deficit and ignite what would be a spectacular second-half fightback from 3-0 down.

Pereira noted that the striker’s improved fitness and understanding of the team’s tactics are a natural progression after joining the squad. "It’s normal because now he has more training with us," the coach explained.