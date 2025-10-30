Pereira Praises Arokodare’s Progress After Goal Against Chelsea
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereira highlighted the growing impact of Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare following his performance and goal in the thrilling 4-3 Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea. Arokodare, a summer signing, netted his second goal for the club, calmly slotting past the keeper to reduce the deficit and ignite what would be a spectacular second-half fightback from 3-0 down.
Pereira noted that the striker’s improved fitness and understanding of the team’s tactics are a natural progression after joining the squad. "It’s normal because now he has more training with us," the coach explained.
His fitness is better now than before, he understands what we need from him, and he is more connected with his teammates and he is ready to help us.