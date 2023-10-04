Pep Guardiola did not observe a decrease in Erling Haaland's goal-scoring prowess

The head coach of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, expressed his thoughts on Erling Haaland's performance at the start of the season.

"He has numerous opportunities to find the back of the net. It's more challenging to play against a five-man defense in the penalty area, but not just for Haaland, but for any player in the world. If you examine the moments he's had and the goals he's scored, you'll understand that he is performing at the same level as last season," as reported by Goal, paraphrasing Pep Guardiola's words.

Statistics further corroborate Guardiola's statements, rather than discussions about a decline in performance. In the current season, Erling Haaland has scored 8 goals in 10 matches, compared to 52 goals in 53 matches in the previous season.