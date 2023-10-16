Penalty scored by Zabitzer. Austria defeats Azerbaijan and secures a spot at Euro-2024

On October 16th, the 8th round of Euro 2024 qualification in Group F featured a match between the national teams of Azerbaijan and Austria. The game concluded with a score of 1-0 in favor of the Austrians.

The solitary goal came on the 48th minute as Marcel Sabitzer calmly converted a penalty.

Thanks to this victory, Austria has amassed 16 points in the group after 7 rounds, securing their place in the main stage of Euro 2024.

Euro 2024. Qualification. October 16th

Group F. 8th Round

Azerbaijan - Austria - 0:1

Goal: Sabitzer, 48 (penalty)

Red Card: Burgstaller, 90+4