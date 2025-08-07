RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Peñarol Struggles to Register Alejo Cruz Amid FIFA Dispute

Peñarol Struggles to Register Alejo Cruz Amid FIFA Dispute

Football news Today, 20:25
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Peñarol Struggles to Register Alejo Cruz Amid FIFA Dispute Peñarol Struggles to Register Alejo Cruz Amid FIFA Dispute

As reported by FútbolUy, Peñarol is racing against time to register Alejo Cruz, one of the club's five mid-year signings, due to an ongoing legal conflict with Atlético Goianiense over unpaid wages.

Cruz, 24, terminated his contract with the Brazilian side through FIFA’s legal mechanisms and joined Peñarol as a free agent. However, since he is suing his former club, Goianiense has refused to voluntarily release the Transfer Matching System (TMS) document required to finalize his registration.

Peñarol requested the TMS through the Brazilian Football Confederation, but Goianiense declined. The case escalated to FIFA, which issued an ultimatum for the document to be sent. If Goianiense fails to comply within the deadline, FIFA is expected to authorize the transfer between Friday and Monday.

Time is tight: the player must be registered by Thursday to be eligible for Saturday’s clásico. More critically, the deadline to submit Peñarol’s squad list for the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 is this Friday, August 8. The club also has until September 2 to register players for the domestic Clausura tournament.

Cruz, a Peñarol youth product, has already begun training with the team and is awaiting FIFA’s final decision.

Related teams and leagues
Club Atletico Penarol Club Atletico Penarol Schedule Club Atletico Penarol News Club Atletico Penarol Transfers
Popular news
No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Football news Today, 09:31 No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores