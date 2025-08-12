Peñarol Hosts Racing in High-Stakes Libertadores Clash

According to Golazo24, Peñarol and Racing will kick off their Copa Libertadores round of 16 tie this Tuesday in Montevideo. The Estadio Campeón del Siglo will be the stage for a heated encounter between two sides with a long-standing rivalry. Diego Aguirre’s team is in top form, unbeaten since June 19 and fresh from a 3–0 derby win over Nacional, a result that boosted their confidence ahead of this challenge.

Racing, managed by Gustavo Costas, reached this stage as the top seed in Group E and will enjoy home advantage in every knockout tie until a potential semifinal. However, their domestic form tells a different story, with just one win in four Clausura matches. Their most recent outing was a 1–1 draw against Boca at La Bombonera.

All eyes will also be on Marcos Rojo, eligible for the Libertadores but sidelined from the Clausura due to a costly administrative oversight by Racing’s board. For the Argentine side, stopping Peñarol’s momentum will be crucial. The first leg promises high intensity, slim margins, and a matchup steeped in history for both clubs.