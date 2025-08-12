RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Peñarol Hosts Racing in High-Stakes Libertadores Clash

Peñarol Hosts Racing in High-Stakes Libertadores Clash

Football news Today, 16:45
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Peñarol Hosts Racing in High-Stakes Libertadores Clash Peñarol Hosts Racing in High-Stakes Libertadores Clash

According to Golazo24, Peñarol and Racing will kick off their Copa Libertadores round of 16 tie this Tuesday in Montevideo. The Estadio Campeón del Siglo will be the stage for a heated encounter between two sides with a long-standing rivalry. Diego Aguirre’s team is in top form, unbeaten since June 19 and fresh from a 3–0 derby win over Nacional, a result that boosted their confidence ahead of this challenge.

Racing, managed by Gustavo Costas, reached this stage as the top seed in Group E and will enjoy home advantage in every knockout tie until a potential semifinal. However, their domestic form tells a different story, with just one win in four Clausura matches. Their most recent outing was a 1–1 draw against Boca at La Bombonera.

All eyes will also be on Marcos Rojo, eligible for the Libertadores but sidelined from the Clausura due to a costly administrative oversight by Racing’s board. For the Argentine side, stopping Peñarol’s momentum will be crucial. The first leg promises high intensity, slim margins, and a matchup steeped in history for both clubs.

Related teams and leagues
Club Atletico Penarol Club Atletico Penarol Schedule Club Atletico Penarol News Club Atletico Penarol Transfers
Racing Club Racing Club Schedule Racing Club News Racing Club Transfers
Copa Libertadores Copa Libertadores Table Copa Libertadores Fixtures Copa Libertadores Predictions
Popular news
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez relax with champagne Lifestyle Today, 06:22 An incredible sum. How much is the engagement ring Ronaldo gave Georgina worth?
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores