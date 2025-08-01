Peñarol Begin Clausura Behind Closed Doors, Eyeing the Derby

Peñarol and Progreso will kick off the Uruguayan Clausura tournament this Friday at 8 PM in a quiet Campeón del Siglo, as FútbolUy reports. The carboneros begin serving a two-match fan ban, meaning only visiting supporters will be present for this opening round fixture.

Diego Aguirre’s side enters the Clausura six points behind Nacional in the annual table, pending a disciplinary appeal that could alter that gap. With the clásico looming, Peñarol hope to set the tone early, likely fielding Jesús Trindade as the lone new face in the starting XI. Gularte and Arezo are expected to begin on the bench.

Progreso, meanwhile, are battling to stay afloat in the relegation table. Tied with Cerro in the averages and just above the drop zone, a City Torque win this round could push them further down. With Miramar Misiones and River Plate also closing in, every point matters. It’s a quiet start, but the stakes couldn’t be louder.

