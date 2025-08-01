RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Peñarol Begin Clausura Behind Closed Doors, Eyeing the Derby

Peñarol Begin Clausura Behind Closed Doors, Eyeing the Derby

Football news Today, 17:15
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Peñarol Begin Clausura Behind Closed Doors, Eyeing the Derby Peñarol Begin Clausura Behind Closed Doors, Eyeing the Derby

Peñarol and Progreso will kick off the Uruguayan Clausura tournament this Friday at 8 PM in a quiet Campeón del Siglo, as FútbolUy reports. The carboneros begin serving a two-match fan ban, meaning only visiting supporters will be present for this opening round fixture.

Diego Aguirre’s side enters the Clausura six points behind Nacional in the annual table, pending a disciplinary appeal that could alter that gap. With the clásico looming, Peñarol hope to set the tone early, likely fielding Jesús Trindade as the lone new face in the starting XI. Gularte and Arezo are expected to begin on the bench.

Progreso, meanwhile, are battling to stay afloat in the relegation table. Tied with Cerro in the averages and just above the drop zone, a City Torque win this round could push them further down. With Miramar Misiones and River Plate also closing in, every point matters. It’s a quiet start, but the stakes couldn’t be louder.

Related teams and leagues
Club Atletico Penarol Club Atletico Penarol Schedule Club Atletico Penarol News Club Atletico Penarol Transfers
Club Atletico Progreso Club Atletico Progreso Schedule Club Atletico Progreso News Club Atletico Progreso Transfers
Popular news
Articles Today, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
More news
Upcoming matches
All
SS Anenii Noi - : - Buducnost Podgorica 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
05:00
NSA Sofia - : - NSI Runavik 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
NSI Runavik
-
05:00
Flora Tallinn - : - AEK Athens 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
Flora Tallinn
-
AEK Athens
-
07:00
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor 02 aug 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Swieqi United 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Swieqi United
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:15 Peñarol Begin Clausura Behind Closed Doors, Eyeing the Derby Football news Today, 17:05 Almendra to Stay at Racing After Vélez Saga, Eyes Copa Argentina Start Football news Today, 16:50 Gonzalo Montes Leaves Universidad de Chile, Joins Montevideo City Torque as Star Signing Golf News Today, 16:39 The second round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament was suspended. What was the reason? Football news Today, 16:35 Only Ten Rounds Left in Primera Nacional: Promotion Race, Relegation Fears, and a Classic Final Brewing Football news Today, 16:22 Galatasaray vs Lazio prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match on August 2, 2025 Football news Today, 16:10 What is happening in the team? Donnarumma will no longer be PSG's first-choice goalkeeper Football news Today, 16:10 San Martín de Tucumán Ready for Massive Copa Argentina Test vs. River Plate Football news Today, 15:59 Seattle Humiliate Cruz Azul in Record-Breaking Leagues Cup Opener Football news Today, 15:56 Russo Considers Paredes in Advanced Role Amid Boca’s Struggles
Sport Predictions
Football 02 aug 2025 Paderborn vs Holstein Kiel: the start of the new 2. Bundesliga season Football 02 aug 2025 Karlsruhe vs Preussen Münster: will Karlsruhe start the new season with a win? Football 02 aug 2025 Darmstadt vs Bochum: who will kick off the season with a win? Football 02 aug 2025 Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Bayern Munich vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Union vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Westerlo vs Zulte Waregem prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 QPR vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores