Paulo Londra Teams Up With Alajuelense for Educational Project in Costa Rica

Football news Today, 20:55
Costa Rican football powerhouse Liga Deportiva Alajuelense has partnered with Argentine rapper Paulo Londra to launch an educational initiative aimed at supporting primary school children in a rural community.

The project, titled “Leones con flow” (Lions with Flow), focuses on improving conditions at the Siquiares school in Turrúcares, located in Alajuela province. Many students from this school are also part of Alajuelense's youth academy at the club’s High Performance Center (CAR).

As a tribute to the collaboration, Alajuelense will wear a special patch on their jersey throughout the upcoming season. The patch, which features imagery connected to Londra, will also be sold to fans, with all proceeds going toward enhancing the school's facilities and educational resources.

“Behind every kid at CAR, there’s a dream—and also a classroom,” said Viviana Zamora, the club’s commercial manager. “Thanks to Paulo Londra’s support, we can now give back to the school that has quietly helped shape many of our young athletes.”

Alajuelense, known for its strong youth development program, emphasized the power of blending music, sport, and education to make a lasting impact in underserved communities.

