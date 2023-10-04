RU RU NG NG
Paul Scholes has identified the primary antagonists for Man United in the match against Galatasaray

Paul Scholes has identified the primary antagonists for Man United in the match against Galatasaray

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes analyzed the errors made by the "Red Devils" in the match against Galatasaray (2:3).

"Amrabat was out of position, which made him vulnerable in the sequence leading to the second goal. However, I couldn't comprehend Varane's movement at that moment, and why Lindelof seemed to be lost somewhere in the center of the field. Casemiro also struggled to keep up with the opponent. Varane and Lindelof consistently left too much space in the center of the penalty area, allowing the opponents to consistently create dangerous moments in that zone.

Regarding the goalkeeper – everyone is well aware of his mistakes. And in the instance of the third goal, Onana gave up too easily; he simply sat on the grass when he could have remained on his feet and attempted to catch the ball," offered Paul Scholes in his analysis on TNT Sports.

Manchester United's defense has indeed been remarkably weak this season. The "Red Devils" haven't conceded this many goals in 57 years.

