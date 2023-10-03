Manchester United has the worst record for goals conceded in the last 57 years

The match against Galatasaray (2:3) marked another setback for Manchester United at the beginning of the season. Once again, the defense of the "Red Devils" performed poorly, particularly goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Manchester United has conceded 18 goals after their first ten matches of the current season, as reported by Opta. This is the poorest defensive performance in the club's history since the 1966/1967 season (20 conceded goals) , which is a span of 57 years. Interestingly, in the 1967/1968 season, Manchester United won the European Cup despite this statistic.