Patrick Sequeira Stays at Casa Pia After Failed Move to Brazil’s Bahia

Patrick Sequeira’s future took an unexpected turn after weeks of speculation. The Costa Rican goalkeeper will remain with Casa Pia in Portugal following the collapse of a transfer to Brazil’s Bahia, per reports from journalist Kevin Jiménez on his program Seguimos en YouTube.

Sequeira had been at the center of lengthy negotiations since mid-June, when Bahia, a club owned by the City Football Group, expressed strong interest in signing him. The move represented a chance for the goalkeeper to leave Portugal’s Primeira Liga and join a South American league that offered broader exposure and career opportunities.

Talks between the two clubs continued for weeks, but financial disagreements ultimately proved insurmountable. Jiménez reported that “the City Group’s offer was not what Casa Pia expected,” leading to the deal’s collapse.

The outcome disappointed all sides. Bahia failed to secure its target for a key position, Sequeira missed out on a career-defining move, and Casa Pia did not obtain the financial compensation it sought. What once seemed a promising transfer saga ended in frustration.

As a result, Sequeira will remain in Portugal, continuing his career with Casa Pia in the Primeira Liga, but with the lingering sense that this was a missed opportunity for everyone involved.