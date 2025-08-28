A swift decision.

West Ham have made a poor start to the new season, setting a new club record for defeats in their opening two Premier League matches. In the wake of this, heads could roll among the Hammers' ranks.

Details: According to Football Insider, the club's management have been disappointed with the impact of head coach Graham Potter since his arrival to replace Julen Lopetegui in early January. Intermediaries are already scouring the managerial market for candidates who could take over from the English specialist.

Fans are quickly losing faith in the team after such a dismal start, and there is a growing sense that the atmosphere around the East London club could become toxic if the current problems aren't resolved soon.

Reminder: For the first time in their history in the English top flight, West Ham conceded eight goals in the opening two rounds. In their season opener, they lost 0-3 to Sunderland, followed by a 1-5 defeat to Chelsea.