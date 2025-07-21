RU RU ES ES FR FR
Paredes Reflects on Boca Return: "Happy to Be Back, But We Need to Improve"

Football news Today, 17:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Leandro Paredes made his official return to Boca Juniors after more than 11 years and expressed both joy and realism following the 1-1 draw against Unión at La Bombonera. The Argentine World Cup winner came off the bench in the second half and impressed despite limited training time with his new teammates.

“It's been 11 years, and I’m happy to wear this shirt again,” Paredes told Boca’s official channel. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get the result we wanted, but the season is just starting, and there’s a lot we need to improve.”

Coming from Roma and with just a week of work under coach Miguel Ángel Russo, Paredes was introduced for the final 30 minutes and quickly became one of the standout players. “I feel better than I expected after a long vacation and little training. Hopefully I can keep improving,” he noted.

Sharing midfield duties with Rodrigo Battaglia and Williams Alarcón, Paredes said he felt comfortable: “There’s quality in this squad. We can definitely play better, and we intend to.”

He also praised the role of attacking full-backs like Juan Barinaga, who helped stretch Unión’s defense: “Full-backs are crucial when teams sit back. Players like Juan and Lautaro (Blanco) make a big difference.”

On the emotional side of his return, Paredes added: “Coming back to Boca is amazing. Feeling the warmth, even from Unión players who wished me well and thanked me, has been very special. I’m trying to enjoy every moment.”

