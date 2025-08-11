RU RU ES ES FR FR
Paredes Calls for Improvement After Boca's Draw

Football news Today, 17:30
According to reports by TyC Sports, Leandro Paredes voiced his frustration after Boca’s 1-1 home draw against Racing, a result that extended the team’s winless streak across all competitions to 12 matches. The midfielder, who stood out on the field, praised the team’s attacking intent but admitted poor finishing remains an issue. “We created many chances, missed too many. We need to improve, lift our heads, work, and focus on what’s next,” he said.

Coach Miguel Russo surprised with a 4-1-3-2 setup, leaving Paredes as the lone defensive midfielder. The World Cup winner acknowledged the side struggled early with space in midfield but said they settled into the game and created more danger. His assist to Milton Giménez for the last-minute equalizer wasn’t enough to hide the disappointment.

“Especially playing at home, we wanted to win to get out of this moment. We did everything to make it happen and leave with a bitter taste,” the Boca captain said, stressing the urgency of ending their winless run.

