Paquetá close to being cleared in match-fixing case

Paquetá close to being cleared in match-fixing case

Court decision to be announced soon
Football news Today, 15:21
Paquetá close to being cleared in match-fixing case Photo: x.com/thecityshack

Lucas Paquetá, the West Ham midfielder, is on the verge of being officially cleared in the match-fixing case that has lingered for nearly two years and almost cost him his career. According to The Guardian, the commission overseeing his case has already reached a verdict, and it appears to be in favor of the Brazilian.

To recap, the 27-year-old was accused of deliberately picking up yellow cards in Premier League matches to influence bets that could benefit his friends and relatives. The investigation focused on four incidents between November 2022 and August 2023. If found guilty, Paquetá faced a lengthy suspension, possibly even a lifetime ban from football.

A total of around 60 suspicious bets were registered, most of them placed on Paquetá Island off the coast of Brazil. The amounts ranged from £7 to £400. The player himself did not participate in any of the betting.

From the outset, Paquetá denied the allegations and emphasized his full cooperation with the investigation. Now, following the disciplinary committee's meeting in March and a verdict pending since June, all signs point to a favorable conclusion for the Brazilian.

