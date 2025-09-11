Papu Gómez Seeks Redemption After Two-Year Doping Ban

Alejandro “Papu” Gómez, a 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina, opened up about the difficult years he endured after a doping suspension sidelined him from football, according to Infobae. The 36-year-old midfielder is set to resume his career with Calcio Padova in Italy’s Serie B, a comeback he describes as a personal rebirth after once believing the sport was lost to him.

Gómez tested positive for terbutaline, a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency, after taking a cough syrup intended for his child. He accepted responsibility but questioned the severity of the two-year ban, noting that other cases involving recreational drugs often receive shorter suspensions. “For me, football had died,” he said, recalling months when he couldn’t even watch a match.

The former Atalanta star, who also played for Arsenal de Sarandí, San Lorenzo, Sevilla and Monza, has signed a two-year deal with Padova, with an option for a third season. While training in Bergamo, where he lives with his family, he stayed fit through three training centers he manages. He will be eligible to return on October 18 and views the moment as if he were making his professional debut again.

Gómez also reflected on his bond with Lionel Scaloni, recalling their time together at Atalanta before reuniting with him in the national team. He praised Scaloni’s professionalism and leadership, highlighting his ability to build harmony around Lionel Messi during Argentina’s World Cup run.

As he prepares for his return, Gómez insisted he doesn’t want to dwell on past achievements. “The most important thing is the present,” he said.