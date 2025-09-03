Panama Opens World Cup Qualifying Against Suriname in Tough Group A Clash

Panama will kick off its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on Thursday with a Group A match in Paramaribo against Suriname, EFE reported. It will be the first time the two nations meet in a qualifying round, and head coach Thomas Christiansen described the opponent as the most difficult in their group start.

Christiansen pointed to Suriname’s progress, highlighting strong performances in the Gold Cup and against teams such as Costa Rica and Canada. The squad includes several European-based players, notably Sheraldo Becker of Osasuna, Kenneth Paal of Antalyaspor, and Jean Paul Boëtius of Darmstadt.

Panama arrives unbeaten in its last five matches and will welcome back key midfielders Édgar Yoel Bárcenas and Adalberto Carrasquilla, who missed the 2025 Gold Cup through injury. Christiansen emphasized that Panama must “do things right” while also exploiting Suriname’s weaknesses.

For Suriname, this marks its first Concacaf final-round appearance since 1978. Head coach Stanley Menzo called Panama “one of the giants of the region” and expressed hope that his squad can spring surprises in a group that also includes Guatemala and El Salvador.

The match will be played at the Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadium at 4:30 p.m. local time, with Kwinsi Williams of Trinidad and Tobago officiating.