Palmeiras Finalizes Vanderlan Transfer to Red Bull Bragantino

Palmeiras has finalized the transfer of left back Vanderlan to Red Bull Bragantino in a deal worth €4.5 million for 60 percent of his rights, according to ESPN. The 22-year-old signed a contract through July 31, 2030, and has already joined training with the São Paulo-based club, where he reunited with former Palmeiras teammate Jhon Jhon.

Vanderlan said the call from his friend was key in his decision, and he immediately shared the news with his wife. The defender took part in his first training session on Tuesday, praising Bragantino’s Performance and Development Center facilities and the warm welcome from staff members.

During his presentation, Vanderlan promised full commitment in every game and training session. He is expected to make his debut on Saturday, August 16, against Ceará in the Brazilian Championship. The move provides Palmeiras with a significant financial boost while adding a long-term reinforcement for Bragantino’s ambitions in Brazil’s top flight.