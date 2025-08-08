RU RU ES ES FR FR
Palmeiras Fans Turn on Abel Ferreira After Copa do Brasil Elimination

Football news Today, 20:50
Abel Ferreira faced heavy criticism from Palmeiras supporters following a 2-0 home defeat to rivals Corinthians, which resulted in the team’s elimination from the Copa do Brasil round of 16, Olé reported. Tensions flared at Allianz Parque, and Ferreira’s post-match comments sought to defuse the backlash.

Having lost the first leg 1-0, Palmeiras entered the derby needing a turnaround but instead suffered another setback, falling 3-0 on aggregate. Despite Ferreira’s impressive record—including two Copa Libertadores titles and several domestic trophies—fans voiced their anger toward the Portuguese manager as the match wound down.

Television footage appeared to show Ferreira responding sarcastically to the crowd, though he denied any irony. “I watched it back and at no point was I being ironic,” he told reporters. “I’ve always asked for support, especially during difficult times. I have feelings and emotions, and I truly asked our fans for encouragement.”

The match featured a controversial moment when midfielder Aníbal Moreno was sent off in the 15th minute for headbutting José Martínez. Referee Anderson Daronco consulted the VAR before issuing the red card, leaving Palmeiras with ten men for most of the match.

The elimination to their fiercest rivals has intensified the pressure on the club, which now turns its attention solely to the league and the Copa Libertadores. While Ferreira’s job appears secure for now, the tension between the coach and fans has become increasingly evident.

