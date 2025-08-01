RU RU ES ES FR FR
Palmeiras Expected to Rest Starters Against Vitória Ahead of Derby Clash

Palmeiras Expected to Rest Starters Against Vitória Ahead of Derby Clash

Football news Yesterday, 23:50
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Palmeiras are set to field a rotated squad against Vitória on Sunday night, Correio Braziliense reported, as the club shifts focus to the upcoming second leg of the Copa do Brasil Round of 16 against Corinthians. The team trails 1-0 after the first leg at Neo Química Arena and is aiming to turn the tie around at home.

Head coach Abel Ferreira oversaw a session focused on tactical drills and set pieces this Friday. While some spots remain uncertain, a likely starting XI includes Marcelo Lomba; Marcos Rocha, Benedetti, Micael, and Vanderlan; Emiliano Martínez, Allan, and Raphael Veiga; Facundo Torres, Luighi, and Flaco López.

There’s positive news on the injury front: Felipe Anderson is back from injury and expected to be included in the matchday squad. Murilo, sidelined since the Club World Cup, has begun physical reconditioning. No update was provided on Bruno Fuchs, who picked up an injury during the recent derby.

With a tight schedule ahead, Palmeiras are managing minutes while staying competitive in the league.

