Pain and Belief in Bolillo Gómez’s Words After El Salvador’s Defeat

According to statements reported by Alerta Noticias, Hernán Darío “Bolillo” Gómez struck a tone of honesty and resilience after El Salvador’s 3-2 loss to Suriname at Estadio Cuscatlán, in a World Cup 2026 qualifier.

“The opponent was superior today and showed greater speed. Even so, our team took a step forward and played a better match than against Guatemala. The fight remains open and, for now, there is no clear favorite,” said the Colombian coach.

He praised his players’ effort despite the setback: “There is nothing to reproach the boys for. They showed commitment and character. We are still in the fight, with a lot left to play for and four matches ahead. Today, there are no favorites.”

Gómez acknowledged the sting of defeat but underlined the crowd’s loyalty: “The loss hurts, but I know we have a strong team with what it takes to keep competing. There is no one better than us. I feel for the fans, but I was moved by their applause despite not winning.”

Looking at the game itself, he admitted shortcomings: “We have difficulties in duels and also in our attacking play. These are aspects we still need to improve.” He also highlighted the courage of the younger players: “I liked the match. The youngsters are learning, and I value their work. In a packed stadium anyone could tremble, but they didn’t lose their personality.”

Despite the defeat, Gómez’s words carried a message of conviction that La Selecta can still fight on and keep their hopes alive in the upcoming qualifiers.