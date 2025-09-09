RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Pain and Belief in Bolillo Gómez’s Words After El Salvador’s Defeat

Pain and Belief in Bolillo Gómez’s Words After El Salvador’s Defeat

Football news Today, 16:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Pain and Belief in Bolillo Gómez’s Words After El Salvador’s Defeat Pain and Belief in Bolillo Gómez’s Words After El Salvador’s Defeat

According to statements reported by Alerta Noticias, Hernán Darío “Bolillo” Gómez struck a tone of honesty and resilience after El Salvador’s 3-2 loss to Suriname at Estadio Cuscatlán, in a World Cup 2026 qualifier.

“The opponent was superior today and showed greater speed. Even so, our team took a step forward and played a better match than against Guatemala. The fight remains open and, for now, there is no clear favorite,” said the Colombian coach.

He praised his players’ effort despite the setback: “There is nothing to reproach the boys for. They showed commitment and character. We are still in the fight, with a lot left to play for and four matches ahead. Today, there are no favorites.”

Gómez acknowledged the sting of defeat but underlined the crowd’s loyalty: “The loss hurts, but I know we have a strong team with what it takes to keep competing. There is no one better than us. I feel for the fans, but I was moved by their applause despite not winning.”

Looking at the game itself, he admitted shortcomings: “We have difficulties in duels and also in our attacking play. These are aspects we still need to improve.” He also highlighted the courage of the younger players: “I liked the match. The youngsters are learning, and I value their work. In a packed stadium anyone could tremble, but they didn’t lose their personality.”

Despite the defeat, Gómez’s words carried a message of conviction that La Selecta can still fight on and keep their hopes alive in the upcoming qualifiers.

Related teams and leagues
El Salvador El Salvador Schedule El Salvador News
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Table World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Fixtures World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Predictions
Related Team News
Guatemala and El Salvador Kick Off Final Round of World Cup Qualifiers Football news 03 sep 2025, 23:10 Guatemala and El Salvador Kick Off Final Round of World Cup Qualifiers
Related Tournament News
Costa Rica Faces Must-Win Clash Against Haiti Football news Today, 16:25 Costa Rica Faces Must-Win Clash Against Haiti
Tena Prepares Guatemala for a Tough Clash With El Salvador Football news 04 sep 2025, 17:30 Tena Prepares Guatemala for a Tough Clash With El Salvador
Panama Opens World Cup Qualifying Against Suriname in Tough Group A Clash Football news 03 sep 2025, 22:55 Panama Opens World Cup Qualifying Against Suriname in Tough Group A Clash
CONCACAF Releases October and November Schedule for Final Round of World Cup Qualifiers Football news 28 aug 2025, 20:03 CONCACAF Releases October and November Schedule for Final Round of World Cup Qualifiers
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores