Pachuca Targeting Barcelona SC’s Janner Corozo After Centenary Friendly

Barcelona SC celebrated their Centenary Night in style with a commanding 4-0 win over Liga MX side Pachuca, and the aftermath of the friendly brought transfer speculation. According to El Futbolero, winger Janner Corozo has drawn renewed interest from the Mexican club and could be on the move in the upcoming transfer window.

Corozo has spent two standout seasons with Barcelona and earned call-ups to the Ecuadorian national team. Pachuca had reportedly been monitoring him for months, and a potential deal could be worth around $2.5 million—a significant figure for the Ecuadorian side.

This wouldn’t be Corozo’s first stint abroad. He previously joined Chile’s Everton, a club owned by Grupo Pachuca. At the time, he couldn’t join the Mexican squad due to foreign player limits, prompting his temporary move to South America.

With over 80 appearances and 27 goals in a Barcelona shirt, Corozo remains a key figure. His departure would come amid an active transfer window for the club, which recently brought in Felipe Caicedo, Jhonny Quiñónez, and Xavier Arreaga to bolster its 2025 campaign.