Osimhen Sets Sights on World Cup Return as Nigeria Prepare for Gabon Showdown

Super Eagles striker says he is “giving my everything” as playoff decider approaches

Star striker Victor Osimhen is fully committed to spearheading Nigeria's return to the FIFA World Cup following their absence from the 2022 tournament. The three-time African champions face a critical playoff clash against the Gabon Panthers, and Osimhen, fresh off a strong performance for his club, Galatasaray, is determined to be the difference-maker.

Osimhen, the former African Footballer of the Year, was Nigeria’s most influential player during the initial World Cup qualifiers, scoring six goals, including a stunning hat-trick in a 4-0 win over Benin. However, his absence from five key matches due to injuries severely hampered the Super Eagles, who managed only four points from a possible fifteen in those games, ultimately leading to a disappointing loss to the Cheetahs in Abidjan.

Now, having just netted his sixth goal of the season for Galatasaray in their 3-1 victory over Goztepe, the 26-year-old forward is focused on balancing his club duties with his fervent national team ambition.

Osimhen spoke passionately about his twin goals.

We have many goals as a club. We need to work hard and fight for these goals... I want to be in the World Cup with my country. I am giving my everything there too.

Looking ahead to the upcoming international break, he added: “Next month is the World Cup playoffs. I will help my teammates with my goals, assists and everything.”

Nigeria secured their playoff spot as the fourth-best second-placed team. In a dramatic setup, the Super Eagles, who are the highest-ranked team in the playoffs, will face Gabon, who were the best second-placed team but are the lowest-ranked side among the playoff contenders.