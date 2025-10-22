CAF Awards 2025: Osimhen Replaces Lookman on Player of the Year Shortlist

Ademola Lookman, last year's award winner, left out of ten-man nomination list.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is the sole Nigerian player nominated for the annual CAF Men's Player of The Year Awards, according to Soccernet.ng.

Osimhen, who has had a standout year at Galatasaray, is among the ten-man shortlist. Last season, the big Super Eagles striker contributed 37 goals and eight assists to lead the Cimbom to the domestic double.

However, last year's Nigerian winner, Ademola Lookman, has been left out. Lookman, who won the award after his impressive campaign at Atalanta that saw him claim the Europa League and secure a 4th-place finish for his club in the Serie A, was not included in the nominations this year.

The other nominees include Mohamed Salah, Achraf Hakimi, Frank Anguissa, and Serhou Guirassy.