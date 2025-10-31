Osimhen Outshines Drogba, Says Turkish Football Expert

Analyst claims Osimhen’s consistency and power make him more effective than the Chelsea legend at Galatasaray

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen's sensational form at Galatasaray has ignited comparisons with former club legend Didier Drogba. While Drogba's time at the Turkish club—a season and a half beginning in 2013 when he was 34—was highly successful, yielding 15 goals and 10 assists in 37 games, one Turkish analyst believes Osimhen's impact is greater.

Osimhen recently became the first Galatasaray player to score in seven consecutive European matches, adding to the debate.

Turkish football analyst Ugur Karakullukcu provided a unique reasoning for his submission that Osimhen's current level is superior to Drogba’s. Karakullukcu claims that Drogba tended to "disappear" during matches, while the young Nigerian maintains his involvement throughout.

"There's a real Osimhen at Galatasaray. He’s a man who single-handedly wreaks havoc on everyone," Karakullukcu stated.