Ortega Set to Extend Stay at Alajuelense

According to Claro Sports, Liga Deportiva Alajuelense has reached a verbal agreement with Uruguayan goalkeeper Washington Ortega to extend his contract, with the official signing expected soon. The news comes as a major relief for fans, who had long urged the club to secure his continuity. Ortega joined Alajuelense in early 2025 after a stint in Colombia’s top flight and quickly established himself as the starting goalkeeper, even earning recognition as the league’s best foreign player last season.

He has played a pivotal role in recent campaigns, including the team’s qualification for the Central American Cup quarterfinals and a memorable win over archrival Saprissa. The new deal would keep him at the club until 2028, providing stability in one of the squad’s most decisive positions.

Still, the contract includes a release clause: Ortega will remain in Costa Rica unless a significant foreign offer arrives, a nod to the growing interest he has attracted abroad. At 30, the Uruguayan is in prime form and central to Alajuelense’s push for their long-awaited 31st league title, a goal that has eluded them for five years. For now, both the club and its supporters can rest assured that their goalkeeper is staying.