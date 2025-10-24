Orlando Pirates vs Saint-Éloi Lupopo: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 25, 2025

Orlando Pirates will face Saint-Éloi Lupopo in the second leg of the CAF Champions League qualifier. The Dailysports team brings you information on where and when to watch this match.

Read also: Former Lupopo coach on what can help Pirates

Orlando Pirates vs Saint-Éloi Lupopo: What you need to know about the match

Orlando Pirates are set to take on Saint-Éloi Lupopo in the return leg of the CAF Champions League qualifiers, and the Dailysports team brings you all the key broadcast details.

The South African side suffered a shocking 0–3 defeat in the first leg. Saint-Éloi Lupopo struck early in the third minute before adding goals in the 70th and 88th minutes to seal a commanding victory.

The club from the Democratic Republic of Congo has yet to begin its new domestic campaign but finished second in the league last season. They advanced from the first qualifying round after defeating Al-Merreikh 1–0 on aggregate and now aim to overcome the Pirates to secure a spot in the CAF Champions League group stage.

Orlando Pirates cruised through their opening qualifying round, winning 7–0 on aggregate, but now face a daunting task to overturn the deficit and progress to the main stage of the competition. Domestically, however, things are looking solid — they sit on 18 points after eight league matches, three behind the leaders, with two games in hand. On points per game, the Pirates are effectively leading the South African league.

Orlando Pirates vs Saint-Éloi Lupopo: When and where is the match?

The CAF Champions League qualifying return leg between Orlando Pirates and Saint-Éloi Lupopo will take place on Saturday, October 25, kicking off at 15:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 05:00

New York 08:00

Panama 08:00

Toronto 08:00

Port of Spain 09:00

London 14:00

Yaoundé 18:00

Abuja 18:00

Cape Town 16:00

New Delhi 18:30

Sydney 23:00

Kiribati 01:00

Orlando Pirates vs Saint-Éloi Lupopo: Where to watch the match online?

Fans in South Africa and the DRC can watch the match live on DStv Now and SuperSport. Notably, SuperSport is the official broadcaster of the CAF Champions League across Africa, so supporters in other countries will also be able to follow the game on that channel.