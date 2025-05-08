RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Orlando Pirates star close to a move to TS Galaxy

Orlando Pirates star close to a move to TS Galaxy

Football news Today, 14:01
Hazem Mlhem Hazem Mlhem Dailysports's expert
Orlando Pirates star close to a move to TS Galaxy Zakhele Lepasa

Orlando Pirates outcast Zakhele Lepasa could be heading back to where he made his name, with TS Galaxy emerging as frontrunners to secure the striker's signature. The 28-year-old, who hasn't featured this season due to injury, may reunite with the club where he famously scored the 2019 Nedbank Cup final winner against Kaizer Chiefs.

Multiple sources confirm Galaxy are pushing hardest for the Bafana Bafana international, viewing him as the perfect addition to bolster their attack. This potential move carries special significance - Lepasa initially rose to prominence during his 2018/19 loan spell at Galaxy, with that iconic cup final strike cementing his status as a club legend.

"Galaxy appears to be his most likely destination," revealed an insider. "He's got unfinished business there and knows the environment well. But several other PSL sides have registered interest too."

The proposed transfer represents more than just a career move - it's a chance for Lepasa to reignite his career at the very club that launched him into stardom. However, with multiple teams vying for his signature, Galaxy may need to act quickly to secure their former hero.

Popular news
Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors Lifestyle Today, 06:54 Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 05:17 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
2025 IIHF World Championship: Five Predictions for the Tournament Hockey news Yesterday, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news 06 may 2025, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle 06 may 2025, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Chelsea - : - Djurgaarden Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Chelsea
-
Djurgaarden
-
15:00
Manchester United - : - Athletic Club Today, 15:00 Europa League
Manchester United
-
Athletic Club
-
15:00
Fiorentina - : - Real Betis Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Fiorentina
-
Real Betis
-
15:00
Bodoe/Glimt - : - Tottenham Today, 15:00 Europa League
Bodoe/Glimt
-
Tottenham
-
15:00
Velez Sarsfield - : - Olimpia Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Velez Sarsfield
-
Olimpia
-
18:00
Talleres - : - Libertad Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Talleres
-
Libertad
-
18:00
Barcelona SC - : - River Plate Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Barcelona SC
-
River Plate
-
20:30
Atletico Nacional - : - Internacional Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Atletico Nacional
-
Internacional
-
20:30
Universitario de Deportes - : - Independiente del Valle Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Universitario de Deportes
-
Independiente del Valle
-
22:00
Western United FC - : - Adelaide United 09 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Adelaide United
-
05:35
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:30 Arsenal fans and pundits slam Arteta over his post-match interview after PSG defeat NFL News Today, 14:02 NFL reacts creatively to the election of Robert Prevost as the new Pope. He is the first American to hold this post Football news Today, 14:01 Orlando Pirates star close to a move to TS Galaxy Football news Today, 13:30 Pini Zahavi to work on Rashford's transfer to Barcelona Football news Today, 13:04 Europa League Semi Final drama: Bodø/Glimt fans set off fireworks outside Tottenham hotel Football news Today, 12:38 Juventus interested in signing Højlund and ready to offer Manchester United a swap deal Football news Today, 12:01 Ex-Manchester United defender Wan-Bissaka to play for DR Congo national team Football news Today, 11:52 Cape Town City are negotiating with two of their players to part ways at the end of the season! Football news Today, 11:24 "Are you talking trash about me? I'll crush you." Arda Güler delivers a powerful speech Lifestyle Today, 10:48 Chelsea footballer Sam Kerr and her fiancée announce the birth of their child
Sport Predictions
Football Today Bristol City vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 8 May 2025 Football Today Talleres Córdoba vs Libertad prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 9, 2025 Football Today Vélez Sarsfield vs Olimpia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025 Football Today Racing Montevideo vs Huracán: Can Huracán stay on top of the group? Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: prediction and bet for the May 9, 2025 game Football Today San Jose vs Fluminense prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 Football Today Atlético Nacional vs Internacional prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 9, 2025 Football Today Cienciano vs Caracas prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025 Football Today Universitario vs Independiente del Valle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 Football 09 may 2025 Ceramica Cleopatra vs Zamalek: Can Zamalek hold on to third place in the table?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores