Orlando Pirates star close to a move to TS Galaxy

Orlando Pirates outcast Zakhele Lepasa could be heading back to where he made his name, with TS Galaxy emerging as frontrunners to secure the striker's signature. The 28-year-old, who hasn't featured this season due to injury, may reunite with the club where he famously scored the 2019 Nedbank Cup final winner against Kaizer Chiefs.

Multiple sources confirm Galaxy are pushing hardest for the Bafana Bafana international, viewing him as the perfect addition to bolster their attack. This potential move carries special significance - Lepasa initially rose to prominence during his 2018/19 loan spell at Galaxy, with that iconic cup final strike cementing his status as a club legend.

"Galaxy appears to be his most likely destination," revealed an insider. "He's got unfinished business there and knows the environment well. But several other PSL sides have registered interest too."

The proposed transfer represents more than just a career move - it's a chance for Lepasa to reignite his career at the very club that launched him into stardom. However, with multiple teams vying for his signature, Galaxy may need to act quickly to secure their former hero.