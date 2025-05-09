Orlando Pirates are playing their last cards in the transfer window!

The Buccaneers are demonstrating impressive efficiency in the current transfer window, having already secured their second acquisition last week. Reports now indicate the Soweto giants are on the verge of announcing their third major signing.

Midfield Reinforcement Incoming?



Reliable sources confirm Orlando Pirates have pulled off a significant coup by agreeing terms with promising midfielder Sihle Nduli. "Nduli's move to Mayfair appears finalized, which comes as a surprise after Kaizer Chiefs' strong interest during the previous window," revealed a club insider.

The source further explained: "With Pirates implementing a squad overhaul, they're proactively seeking replacements for veteran players like Makhaula who, despite his contributions, is entering the latter stages of his career."

Building for the Future



This follows Pirates' earlier capture of rising talent Kabelo Kgositsile from Baroka FC, a deal described as "seamless" due to the excellent relationship between the clubs. The young prospect is expected to join the Bucs' roster for the upcoming season.

The club's proactive approach in the market signals their ambition to build a competitive squad capable of challenging on all fronts in the 2023/24 campaign. With multiple signings already secured and more potentially in the pipeline, Pirates fans have every reason to be excited about their team's transfer business.