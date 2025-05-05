Orlando Pirates are looking to sign four foreign players, including a Brazilian!

Orlando Pirates' next attempt in the winter transfer window will be to close the gap with Mamelodi Sundowns, who are currently top of the league table and are certainly close to the title as the season draws to a close.

Orlando Pirates have been linked with four strikers from outside South Africa that the club is hoping to sign from next season, and while Mamelodi Sundowns are close to the league title, Orlando Pirates have lost the chance to win it this season.

The loss of this title is in the past and Orlando Pirates must work to fill the technical gaps before the start of the new season in order to return and compete for the title.

Who are the names Orlando Pirates want to sign?

1. Fiston Mayele (Pyramids FC, DR Congo)

Orlando Pirates have initiated talks with Pyramids' star striker Fiston Mayele, who famously dismantled them in the CAF Champions League. His clinical finishing and physical presence make him a prime target.

2. Raphael Lopes (Brazil, 26)

In a surprising twist, Pirates are exploring a move for an unnamed South American talent—later revealed to be Brazilian forward Raphael Lopes. The club reportedly holds first refusal on the prolific 26-year-old.

3. Andrew Phiri (Zambia, 23)

Zambian youngster Andrew Phiri recently completed a trial with the Soweto giants, impressing coaches with his pace and technical ability. A final decision on his future is expected soon.

4. Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko, Ghana)

Ghanaian sources claim Pirates are tracking Asante Kotoko’s in-demand forward Kwame Opoku, adding another exciting option to their wishlist.