Only 50 goals left. Ronaldo scores for Al Nassr in his fourth consecutive match

Cristiano nets his 950th career goal

Cristiano Ronaldo continues his pursuit of the incredible 1,000-goal milestone in his career. In the match between Al Nassr and Al Hazm, the Portuguese star added yet another goal to his remarkable tally.

João Félix opened the scoring in the first half, and just minutes before the final whistle, Cristiano found the net as well. The legendary Portuguese striker blasted the ball past the opposition goalkeeper after an assist from Wesley.

🚨 CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS NOW SCORED 950 CAREER GOALS. pic.twitter.com/jaa6oCPgGy — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) October 25, 2025

This goal marked the 950th of his career. In addition, Ronaldo has now scored in four consecutive matches for Al Nassr. This season, Cristiano has netted seven goals in eight club appearances. Notably, Al Nassr have not dropped a single point in six matches and are confidently leading the Saudi Pro League standings.