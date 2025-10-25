ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Only 50 goals left. Ronaldo scores for Al Nassr in his fourth consecutive match

Only 50 goals left. Ronaldo scores for Al Nassr in his fourth consecutive match

Cristiano nets his 950th career goal
Football news Today, 16:14
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Only 50 goals left. Ronaldo scores for Al Nassr in his fourth consecutive match Photo: x.com/lnstantFoot

Cristiano Ronaldo continues his pursuit of the incredible 1,000-goal milestone in his career. In the match between Al Nassr and Al Hazm, the Portuguese star added yet another goal to his remarkable tally.

João Félix opened the scoring in the first half, and just minutes before the final whistle, Cristiano found the net as well. The legendary Portuguese striker blasted the ball past the opposition goalkeeper after an assist from Wesley.

This goal marked the 950th of his career. In addition, Ronaldo has now scored in four consecutive matches for Al Nassr. This season, Cristiano has netted seven goals in eight club appearances. Notably, Al Nassr have not dropped a single point in six matches and are confidently leading the Saudi Pro League standings.

Related teams and leagues
Al Hazem Al Hazem Schedule Al Hazem News Al Hazem Transfers
Al Nassr FC Al Nassr FC Schedule Al Nassr FC News Al Nassr FC Transfers
Pro League Saudi Arabia Pro League Saudi Arabia Table Pro League Saudi Arabia Fixtures Pro League Saudi Arabia Predictions
Related Team News
Incredible! Harry Kane reaches 20 goals in a single season faster than Messi or Ronaldo ever did Football news 22 oct 2025, 15:50 Incredible! Harry Kane reaches 20 goals in a season faster than Messi and Ronaldo ever did
Once Again Without Cristiano? Will Ronaldo Play in the AFC Champions League 2 Match? Football news 22 oct 2025, 09:13 Once Again Without Cristiano? Will Ronaldo Play in the AFC Champions League 2 Match?
Legendary status off the charts! Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic make headlines with high-profile meeting in Lisbon Football news 21 oct 2025, 12:28 Legendary status off the charts! Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic make headlines with high-profile meeting in Lisbon
Family legacy! Cristiano Ronaldo's son receives call-up to Portugal national team Football news 21 oct 2025, 03:51 Family legacy! Cristiano Ronaldo's son receives call-up to Portugal national team
"Success is not an accident" - Ronaldo reacts to Al-Nassr victory Football news 19 oct 2025, 03:54 "Success is not an accident" - Ronaldo reacts to Al-Nassr victory
Related Tournament News
One step closer to 1000! Ronaldo misses another penalty but redeems himself with a spectacular goal Football news 18 oct 2025, 15:56 One step closer to 1000! Ronaldo misses another penalty but redeems himself with a spectacular goal
Fernandes not interested in Saudi Arabia move but could leave Manchester United Football news 17 oct 2025, 10:16 Fernandes not interested in Saudi Arabia move but could leave Manchester United
Former Pirates star earning big money in Saudi Arabia Football news 16 oct 2025, 14:57 Former Pirates star earning big money in Saudi Arabia
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores