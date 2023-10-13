One prime candidate and two alternatives. Who will be the new head coach of Real Madrid?

Junta Directiva of Real Madrid desires the new coach to possess a profound understanding of what the Madrid club represents, as reported by AS. Consequently, among the candidates, only former Real Madrid players are being considered.

The leading contender for the position is believed to be Xabi Alonso, with his performance at Bayer highly regarded. Additionally, the candidacies of Raul and Alvaro Arbeloa are under scrutiny, as they are actively engaged within the club's organizational structure.

Recall that in the summer of 2024, Carlo Ancelotti will vacate his position as the head coach of Real Madrid.