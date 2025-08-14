On the road. Oleksandr Usyk shares a photo from the plane with his head of security

Boxing superstar and undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk has shared a personal photo from an airplane. The Ukrainian posted the snapshot in his Instagram story.

Usyk reposted an image from the account of Marchel Stepulyak, his head of security, showing the two of them seated together in the aircraft cabin. Moldovan-born Stepulyak has long worked with Oleksandr, overseeing his safety. He was by the boxer's side throughout his preparation for the bout against Daniel Dubois.

To recap, on July 19 at Wembley, Usyk defeated the English boxer, knocking him out in the fifth round. This victory crowned the Ukrainian as the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion of the world.

Following this fight, Oleksandr is planning one more bout, which will mark the final appearance of his career. His opponent has yet to be confirmed, but among the rumored names is American Deontay Wilder.