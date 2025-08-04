RU RU ES ES FR FR
Olympiacos Tables Seven Million Bid for Zenon as Boca Ponders Sale

Olympiacos Tables Seven Million Bid for Zenon as Boca Ponders Sale

Football news Today, 16:43
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Kevin Zenon’s Boca Juniors spell may soon end after Greek powerhouse Olympiacos lodged a seven-million-dollar bid for 80 percent of the midfielder’s rights, multiple reports confirmed on Monday. Although the Argentine transfer window closed last week, European clubs can still register new players until 31 August, meaning the deal could proceed without administrative hurdles for Boca.

Club legend-turned-vice-president Juan Roman Riquelme now weighs two competing realities: a bloated roster that needs trimming and Zenon’s dip in form under coach Miguel Angel Russo. The left-footed playmaker flourished during Diego Martínez’s tenure and earned sporadic minutes from Fernando Gago, yet inconsistency has pushed him down the pecking order. His lone Clausura strike—a tidy finish against Tigre—failed to alter Russo’s plan.

From a financial standpoint, the proposal offers a tidy gain on the 3.5-million fee Boca paid Unión de Santa Fe in 2024, though it pales beside the 18-million package Hoffenheim discussed last year. Sources close to the player suggest he welcomes a European move to reboot his career and gain continental exposure.

Accepting Olympiacos’s offer would free a roster slot and inject immediate cash for Boca’s January rebuild; refusing it risks further depreciation of a once-prized asset. Riquelme’s council aims to deliver a verdict well before the European deadline, aware that swift resolution could suit every stakeholder.

