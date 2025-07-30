RU RU ES ES FR FR
Olimpia and Real Estelí Meet Again in a Central American Cup Rivalry

Olimpia and Real Estelí Meet Again in a Central American Cup Rivalry

Football news Today, 20:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
The 2025 Central American Cup continues this week with a compelling Group D clash as CD Olimpia host Real Estelí in Tegucigalpa. According to tournament organizers, this marks the fourth official meeting between the two regional heavyweights in CONCACAF club competitions.

Olimpia return to the tournament for a third consecutive edition after winning the 2025 Clausura. Despite falling short in past group stages, the Honduran side aims to advance this year and have started their domestic campaign strong, with two wins including a recent 2-0 over Lobos UPNFM. Strikers Yustin Arboleda and Alberth Elis were on target.

Real Estelí, runners-up in the last two editions, enter this matchup with momentum and ambition. The Nicaraguan champions are unbeaten so far, fresh off a 4-2 victory over ART Municipal Jalapa, with Bancy Hernández scoring twice. Though Estelí edged Olimpia in their 2023 encounter, Olimpia leads the overall series with two wins to one, making this a high-stakes showdown for both clubs.

