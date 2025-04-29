Oleksandr Usyk shared a personal photo with renowned journalist Piers Morgan

Boxing star Oleksandr Usyk is gearing up for a bout against Daniel Dubois, set to take place this summer. In honor of the occasion, the athlete gave an interview to popular journalist Piers Morgan and shared a joint photo with him on his Instagram page.

Usyk posted the picture with Morgan, captioning it with the words, "It was a pleasure to sit down for this interview. Thank you, Piers," tagging the journalist and adding a handshake emoji.

Let's recall that the fight between Usyk and Dubois will be a rematch between them and will be contested for the title of undisputed world heavyweight champion. This bout will take place at Wembley Stadium in London on July 19, 2025.

On Monday, April 28, the rivals already faced off at Wembley, where a staredown was held. Emotions flared during this meeting when Dubois lost his cool and shoved Usyk. Security immediately rushed to the boxers to prevent a possible conflict, but the Ukrainian simply smiled, taking no retaliatory action.

Let's add that Usyk holds the WBC, WBO, WBA, and IBO belts, while Dubois holds the IBF title.