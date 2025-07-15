Oleksandr Usyk revealed which of his opponents he hated

Boxing star Oleksandr Usyk has opened up about the only opponent who ever stirred up negative emotions in him. He shared his thoughts in an interview with DAZN.

Usyk has always spoken highly of his opponents. However, there is one fighter he admitted he genuinely dislikes. The main irritant for the Ukrainian is Marco Huck, his rival whom Usyk faced back in 2017, when he was still competing in the cruiserweight division.

Oleksandr Usyk rarely hates opponents — but Marco Huck is the one exception. 😡 Huck disrespected Usyk’s mom, sparking real tension. Usyk dominated their 2017 fight, saying Huck’s the only guy he truly disliked. 🥊🔥 #Usyk #MarcoHuck #BoxingRivalry pic.twitter.com/jMDiImCy1v — FTTV Boxing (@FTTVBoxing) July 12, 2025

"Only one of my opponents I don't love. It's Marco Huck. (He's a) bad guy, because this man says bad words (about) my mama. It's bad," Usyk confessed.

It's worth noting that Oleksandr managed to silence Huck by defeating him over ten rounds in the semi-finals of the World Boxing Super Series. With this victory, the Ukrainian retained his WBO cruiserweight world title.

