Okoye Shines on Return: Udinese Director Calls Him 'Impossible to Score Against'

Udinese star earns praise after suspension comeback, boosting his Super Eagles chances

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has made an impressive return to action with Udinese following a four-month suspension, earning high praise from the club's technical director, Gianluca Nani.

Okoye was sidelined for the first eight matches of the season but proved his sharpness in his triumphant comeback against US Cremonese. The 24-year-old made a series of crucial saves – indicating no trace of rust after his absence.

Explaining the decision to reinstate the Nigerian as the starter, Nani lauded his training form: “Okoye has trained really well in recent weeks; it was almost impossible to score against him in training. We’re really happy he’s back because he’s our starting goalkeeper and there were never any doubts..."

This stellar form comes at a critical time for the Super Eagles, where the competition for the number one jersey has intensified. With head coach Eric Chelle set to announce the squad for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon, Okoye's rediscovered confidence and heroics in Italy significantly strengthen his claim for a recall, potentially making him the frontrunner once more.