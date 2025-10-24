ES ES FR FR
Okoronkwo, Ihezuo Shine as Super Falcons Beat Benin

Nigeria begin WAFCON title defence with confident away win
Football news Today, 13:31
Enobong Ernest Enobong Ernest Dailysports's expert
Okoronkwo, Ihezuo Shine as Super Falcons Beat Benin CAF Online

Nigeria's Super Falcons kicked off their 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title defense with a decisive 2-0 away win against the Benin Republic's Amazons. Forwards Chinwendu Ihezuo and Esther Okoronkwo secured the victory with clinical first-half goals. Midfield dynamo Deborah Abiodun was the creative force, assisting both strikes. The reigning African champions now hold a strong advantage heading into the second leg of the final qualifying fixture.

