Official: Chris Wilder takes charge of Sheffield United for the third time

The Spanish approach failed to deliver.

After being relegated from the Premier League, Chris Wilder once again bid farewell to Sheffield United. Now playing in the Championship, the club gambled on an unexpected option. However, that experiment backfired, and they turned to a familiar face in the dugout.

Details: The 57-year-old English manager has returned for a third spell with the Blades following the dismissal of Spanish coach Rubén Sellés. Sellés lost all six of his games in charge of Sheffield United, with an aggregate scoreline of 2-14, prompting the club to make a swift managerial change.

Wilder, in turn, is back at Bramall Lane for a third tenure. He previously led the team from 2016 to 2021 and again from 2023 to 2025.

Reminder: Reports indicated that Wilder left Sheffield United at the end of the 2024-2025 season due to disagreements with the club’s transfer policy, leading to Sellés’ appointment. The final straw was a crushing 0-5 defeat to Ipswich Town.