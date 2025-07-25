Ochoa Denies Portimonense Rumors, Still Seeking Club to Keep World Cup Dream Alive

Guillermo Ochoa isn’t done yet. The 40-year-old Mexican goalkeeper is determined to remain active and compete for a spot in the 2026 World Cup — potentially his sixth. According to ESPN, sources close to Ochoa confirmed he is considering multiple offers but denied any involvement with Portuguese second-division side Portimonense.

Reports in both Mexico and Portugal had linked Ochoa to the club, but those close to the veteran shot-stopper dismissed the claims. “We haven’t even met with them,” they said. For now, Ochoa is focused on finding a team where he can stay competitive and remain in the plans of national team coach Javier Aguirre.

Though he didn’t see playing time in the recent Gold Cup, his call-up was a clear sign that he remains on the radar. Aguirre has emphasized that any Mexican player who is active could earn a World Cup spot. Ochoa himself made it clear: “I’m not asking for favors. I train every day to earn my place. Those who follow me know how committed I’ve been.”

With time running out and no club confirmed, Ochoa is carefully weighing his options. His next move could determine whether he continues rewriting history or brings his illustrious international career to a close.

