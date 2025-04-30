NWSL Applies for Division II Status, Eyes 2026 Launch of Developmental League

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has formally submitted an application to U.S. Soccer to launch a Division II league by 2026, according to Inside World Football. The move signals the league’s intent to build a more structured player development pathway as interest in women’s soccer continues to surge across the United States.



“As a global leader in the women’s soccer landscape, the NWSL and its member clubs are committed to growing our sport in meaningful ways,” the league said in a statement. The proposed second-tier league would serve as a developmental platform, offering younger players a clear route into the professional game.



This initiative follows a similar announcement by the Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL), which also aims to establish a Division II competition, though with more of an amateur focus. While U.S. Soccer permits multiple leagues to operate at the same division level, both bids must meet established standards to gain official sanctioning.



NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman addressed concerns about player pool dilution, emphasizing the need for long-term investment: “The players are out there. They just need to be identified, nurtured, and developed in a way that prepares them to contribute at the highest levels.”



Despite growing interest and talent, the lack of a unified soccer pyramid in the U.S. remains a challenge. Rather than coordinating a single national framework, U.S. Soccer appears content to let multiple leagues vie for relevance—an approach that may hinder, rather than help, the development of the women’s game.