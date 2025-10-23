NPFL: Akwa United FC Signs ₦200 Million Sponsorship Deal with Ibom Air as Official Sponsor

The 2021 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions and two-time FA Cup winners, Akwa United FC, have sealed a landmark ₦200 million partnership agreement with Ibom Air, the Akwa Ibom State-owned commercial airline. The deal, officially unveiled at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, establishes Ibom Air as the Official Sponsor of Akwa United FC for an initial two-year period.

According to the terms of the agreement, the sponsorship is valued at ₦200,000,000, with 50 percent in cash and 50 percent in-kind contributions. The partnership is aimed at boosting the club’s operational capacity, enhancing its brand presence, and supporting its competitive drive in the Nigeria Premier Football League.

In an official statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Akwa United announced the landmark deal, saying:

We have signed a two-year sponsorship deal with Nigeria's foremost Airline, Ibom Air marking a significant milestone for sports and private sector collaboration in Akwa Ibom State.



Under the agreement Ibom Air is unveiled as the Official Shirt Sponsor of Akwa United FC. pic.twitter.com/1kiaq41eFb — Akwa United FC (@AkwaUnited_fc) October 23, 2025

The signing ceremony and press briefing attracted top government officials, sports stakeholders, and media representatives, reflecting the significance of this collaboration to the state’s sports development.

Speaking during the event, George Uriesi, Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, described the partnership as a testament to the airline’s commitment to community development and youth empowerment through sports.

“At Ibom Air, our core pillars of support are Health, Community Development, Education, and Sports. What better time than now to invest in sports? Akwa United, a club with a proud championship history, is currently rebuilding. Our goal is to support their resurgence and help them rise again to the top of the league and beyond,” said Uriesi.

He further emphasized that the collaboration highlights Ibom Air’s belief in the unifying power of sports to inspire young people and promote state pride.

In his remarks, Mr. Joseph Eno, Chairman of Akwa United FC, expressed heartfelt appreciation to Ibom Air for what he described as “a timely and strategic partnership.”

“This partnership comes at a crucial moment as we rebuild and work to return to our best form. The support from Ibom Air will boost the morale of our players and technical team. Wearing the logo of such a reputable brand reminds us that we represent excellence, and we must deliver at the highest level,” Eno stated.

The event also featured the unveiling of Akwa United’s new jersey, the inauguration of working committees, and interactive sessions with journalists.

Akwa United currently sit 18th in the Nigeria Premier League table, following a challenging run of form that has seen them register just two wins from their last seven league matches. The new partnership is therefore seen as a major boost to the club’s efforts to regain stability and climb back up the standings.