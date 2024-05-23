Novak Djokovic convincingly advances to the semifinals of the Geneva tournament
Tennis news Today, 13:28Steven Perez Dailysports's expert
Photo: https://x.com/atptour
World number one Novak Djokovic played his quarterfinal match at the ATP tournament in Geneva against Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, ranked 27th in the world.
The Serbian tennis player faced strong resistance in the first set. Griekspoor put up a fight and came close to taking the set. However, Novak held his ground and edged out his opponent 7-5. In the second set, Djokovic dominated and swiftly defeated the Dutchman 6-1.
World number one Novak Djokovic convincingly overcame his opponent with a score of 2-0. The match lasted one hour and 18 minutes.
ATP Geneva. Quarterfinal
Djokovic - Griekspoor: 2-0 (7-5, 6-1)
Popular news
Hockey news Today, 12:50 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Football news Today, 11:55 A West Ham player is being accused of involvement in betting activities
Football news Today, 02:37 The sixth-place team in Serie A may secure a spot in the UCL. What is required for this to happen?
Football news Yesterday, 17:12 It was a fantastic series. Bayer lost for the first time in 52 matches
Football news Yesterday, 16:55 Atalanta have won a European Cup for the first time in history
Football news Yesterday, 16:54 Bayer's unbeaten streak is over! Atalanta are the winners of the Europa League
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:24 Record-breaking goalkeeper has signed a new contract with Manchester City Football news Today, 14:03 Juventus will continue their legal battles with Cristiano Ronaldo Motorsport News Today, 13:54 Monaco Grand Prix: date, time and where to watch the Formula 1 race Boxing News Today, 13:36 The legendary heavyweight revealed a very intriguing insider scoop Tennis news Today, 13:28 Novak Djokovic convincingly advances to the semifinals of the Geneva tournament Hockey news Today, 12:50 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Football news Today, 12:48 Vincent Kompany informed Burnley of his decision to take over Bayern Munich Boxing News Today, 12:21 A second test has confirmed it. Ryan Garcia used banned substances Football news Today, 12:07 Ten Hag has responded to whether the match against Man City will be his last as United coach Football news Today, 11:55 A West Ham player is being accused of involvement in betting activities
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cagliari vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football Today Waterford vs Drogheda United prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 Balestier vs Tampines prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 LNZ Cherkassy vs Vorskla prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 Pharco vs Smouha prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 ENPPI vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 Alanyaspor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 Saint-Etienne vs Rodez prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 Derry City vs Sligo Rovers prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024