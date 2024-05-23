Novak Djokovic convincingly advances to the semifinals of the Geneva tournament

World number one Novak Djokovic played his quarterfinal match at the ATP tournament in Geneva against Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, ranked 27th in the world.

The Serbian tennis player faced strong resistance in the first set. Griekspoor put up a fight and came close to taking the set. However, Novak held his ground and edged out his opponent 7-5. In the second set, Djokovic dominated and swiftly defeated the Dutchman 6-1.

World number one Novak Djokovic convincingly overcame his opponent with a score of 2-0. The match lasted one hour and 18 minutes.

C L I N I C A L ⚡️@DjokerNole with a confident second set to get past Griekspoor 7-5 6-1 to move into the semi-finals.@genevaopen | #ATPGVA pic.twitter.com/uB3T5NWAHw — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 23, 2024

ATP Geneva. Quarterfinal

Djokovic - Griekspoor: 2-0 (7-5, 6-1)