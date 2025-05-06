“Nothing serious.” Jannik Sinner denies rumors of relationship with model Lara Leito

Tennis star Jannik Sinner is making his return to the court after a three-month suspension for a failed doping test and will be eligible to compete at the Rome Masters, which is kicking off these days. Back in front of the media, the athlete addressed and dismissed rumors that he has a new girlfriend, according to the Daily Mail.

It’s worth noting that the Italian outlet Chi previously published photos of Sinner with model Lara Leito, speculating that the two were in a relationship. Reporters claimed that Sinner and Leito were seen hugging and even kissing, and that the model attended the tennis player's training sessions.

But now the Italian has put those rumors to rest, stating that he is completely single.

"There's a whole a lot of attention, also off the court. And I was also very surprised to see some pictures, which are nothing serious. I'm not in a relationship. So, whoever is asking, it's all good," Jannik said.

As a reminder, Sinner previously dated tennis player Anna Kalinskaya. Their romance reportedly began in April 2024, but by November the couple had decided to go their separate ways.